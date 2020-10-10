Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.