Margaret I. Fowler RUTLAND — Margaret I. Fowler, 89, of Rutland died Oct. 8, 2020, of natural causes. She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Port Henry, New York, the daughter of James Gleason and Nellie (Sawyer) Gleason. She was a devoted wife of 56 years to Eugene Fowler, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family was everything. Survivors include one daughter, Dianne Heath; three sons, Eugene Fowler Jr., James Fowler and David Fowler; two daughters-in-law; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; daughter Rosemary; and granddaughter Michelle. In her memory, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. There will no public services. Arrangement are in care of Durfee Funeral Home, Fair Haven, VT.
