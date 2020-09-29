Margaret J. Hickey RUTLAND — Margaret J. Hickey, 98, of Rutland died Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 5, 1922, in Proctor, the daughter of Martin and Julia (Judith) Valloch. Mrs. Hickey grew up in Proctor, graduating from Proctor High School in 1940. She had been employed by MetroMail for several years and for 10 years by the General Electric Co. until her retirement in 1990. Mrs. Hickey was a member of the Union Church of Proctor and the Green Mountain Hiking Club. She volunteered for many years at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Margaret enjoyed long walks, hiking, traveling, cooking for her family, music, reading, crossword puzzles, and was an avid Red Sox fan. She spent many years of her retirement traveling with her good friends, Helen, Nina and Charlene. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter, Maureen Beth Austin and husband David of Shrewsbury; four sons, Neil M. Hickey of Chittenden, Peter S. Hickey of Tempe, Arizona, Raymond M. Hickey and wife Leona and Brian E. Hickey and wife Lori, all of Proctor; two special nieces she helped to raise, Karen Valloch of Maryland and Kathy Valloch Bradley and husband Dan of Burlington; six grandchildren, Anastasia Mattsson and husband Michael, Raymond M. Hickey III, Erica Dobler and husband Brian, Mackenzie Hickey, Daniel Austin and wife Kelsey, and Anna Austin; four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Olson, Billy Mattsson, Tommy Dobler and Joey Dobler; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond M. Hickey Sr., in 1975; and also by four sisters and two brothers. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Kervick Residence for her care and extend a special thank you to the fifth-floor staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center for the exceptional care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Thorpe, 680 Capen Hill Road, Goshen, VT 05733; or to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
