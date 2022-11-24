Margaret J. Stone DANBY — Margaret J. Stone, 91, a resident of Herbert’s Lane, passed away November 21, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Margaret was born in Weston, VT on August 17, 1931 the daughter of the late John Hale and Elna (Parker) Hale Gabert and attended local schools. Margaret loved her home, reading the newspapers, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Margaret is survived by her children, Rose McClure (Ronald) of Danby and Ronald Baker, Sr. (Fran) also of Danby, step-sons Gerald Stone of Danby, VT and Gene Stone of North Clarendon, VT, step-daughters, Sandra Patch of Rutland, Patricia Moulton of Arizona and Theresa Parker of Tinmouth, sisters Marion Bourn of Bennington, brother Howard Gabert of Wallingford, grandchildren Sheila, Keith, Jason, Ron, Jr., Donald, Travis and Brian, many great and great-great grandchildren and special friends Mike and Tina Cook and their son John. She was preceded in death by her first husband Lawrence Baker, Jr., whom she married March 27, 1958, her second husband Herbert Howard Stone whom she married October 27, 1971 and her companion Clarence Troumbley, step-children Gladys Battese and Herbert (Buddy) Stone, Jr. Graveside funeral services for Margaret will be held Saturday November 26, 2022 at 11 am in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. If friend’s desire, memorial gifts in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter or the Special Olympics, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
