Margaret Louise (Flood) Sandora Nov. 2, 1935 - Nov. 15, 2019 LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Margaret Louise (Flood) Sandora, 84, passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2019. surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on Nov. 2, 1935, and raised in Pittsford, Vermont, the daughter of Delbert O. and Mary A. O’Brien Flood, and was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Pittsford-Barstow High School and was accepted into St. Margaret’s Home and Hospital for Children in Albany, for certification as a pediatric nurse. Upon graduating from St. Margaret’s, she accepted a position at Glens Falls Hospital. She was a longtime resident of Fort Edward and Lake George, New York. Margaret’s deep faith and generosity were well-known in the community; she touched the lives of many people. Everyone who had the good fortune to know her felt like they were family. She opened her heart and home to all and was able to make everyone feel loved and cared for. She is and will continue to be the ultimate role model for each of us who share our wonderful memories of a woman known as a sister, friend, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents; in-laws Charles D. and Rose Sandora of Corinth; and her husband of 60 years, Charles F. Sandora of Lake George. She is survived by her loving family: brothers Jack, James, Joe, Jerome, Jerry, and sister Ann; her children, Lee (Marie), Connecticut, Joe (Beth) Pennsylvania, Rosemarie Earl (Todd), granddaughter Margaret, of Lake George; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
