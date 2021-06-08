Margaret M. Woolley WOODSTOCK — Margaret Mae "Peggy" "Nana" Woolley, 82, died June 3, 2021, at Genesis Nursing Care Facility in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with family by her side. She was born in December 1938, the daughter of Evelyn and Ed Chamberlain. She married John Everett Woolley Jr. in May 1956. Mrs. Woolley was a caregiver for children and enjoyed knitting prayer shawls, scarfs and hats for the local warming tree, adult coloring and baking. Survivors include three children, Rosemarie Atwood of Bradford, Vanessa Ramsden of Hyde Park, Clinton Woolley of Mount Holly; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Baron, Jessie Smith, Kathy McGrail, Duane Chamberlain, Martha Rogers. She was predeceased by her husband in 2007; two children, Anita and John Woolley; siblings, George Lambert, Rachel Lewis, Evelyn Stanley, Bill and Paul Chamberlain. The graveside service was held Monday, June 7, in Underhill Cemetery, Underhill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter or Genesis Center at Lebanon, New Hampshire. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.