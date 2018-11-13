Margaret P. Farrar LUDLOW - Margaret P. Farrar, 90, died Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born Sept. 30, 1928, in Cavendish, the daughter of Ralph and Miriam (Dix) Briggs. She attended Cavendish schools. Mrs. Farrar was employed as a machinist at Lovejoy Tool Co. in Springfield for many years. She and her husband, Robert, enjoyed square dancing, camping, fishing and traveling. Survivors include a son, Steven Farrar, of Fair Haven; a sister, Cathy Fletcher, of Walpole, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, a great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband; a son, Robert Jr.; and four brothers Myron, Herman, Herbert and Robert. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Davis Memorial Chapel, in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating.
