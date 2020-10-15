Margaret "Peg" (Munger) Wells WINSTED, Conn. — Margaret “Peg” (Munger) Wells, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness with Parkinson’s disease. She was the devoted wife of Richard “Dick” Wells for 52 wonderful years. Born Oct. 8, 1945, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret “Frances” (O’Brien) Munger, Peg graduated from Fair Haven High School, Class of 1963, and then Albany Business School, Class of 1966. She worked as a secretary for Aetna for five years then later, the Winchester Public School Systems for 30 years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church. Peg was an avid reader, loved attending tours with the Northwest A’s, a Model A club. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband at their Vermont home. In addition to her loving husband, she leaves her daughters, Donna (Wells) Hearn and husband Phil of New Hartford and Michelle (Wells) Barlow and husband David of North Carolina; grandsons, Zachary and Patrick Hearn; sisters, Phyllis Wells, Pat Trutor, Pam Vladyka and Paula Hall; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church, Winsted; the church is allowing maximum 200 people. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Hartford Transplant Kidney Program, C/O Hartford Hospital, 85 Seymour St., Hartford, CT 06106. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.