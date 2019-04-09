Margaret "Peggy" Armitage PITTSFORD — Margaret Allison "Peggy" Willard Armitage, of Pittsford, died on April 6, 2019, at The Pines, Rutland, after a 15-month illness. Born in Proctor on Aug. 31, 1929, she was the second child of the late John W. and Isabel Drew Hutchinson Willard. Raised in New Castle, NH, she was a graduate of Portsmouth (NH) High School and of the University of New Hampshire, cum laude, with a BFA. In her youth, she spent summers at her Grandmother Hutchinson's property in Pittsford, and developed a strong affection for the town. In the early-1960s, she was a silversmith and taught art in public schools. In the late-1960s, she was hired to be supervisor of education at Strawbery Banke Museum, Portsmouth, and subsequently, became assistant director and then, director of the museum. In the 1980s, she began a career as a real estate agent in ME and NH. In 1995, she retired to Pittsford, where she was active in civic affairs and as a writer for Vermont business journals. She was a founding member and first president of the Pittsford Historical Society, was a co-author of "Pittsford's Second Century: 1872-1997" and author of "Around Pittsford," a photographic history of the town. Ms. Armitage is survived by two sons Peter Willard (and partner Jesse B. Frazier), of Providence, RI, and John Bradford, of West Rutland; by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Per Ms. Armitage's wishes, charitable donations may be made, if desired, to The Pittsford Historical Society; The Rutland County Humane Society; or "any organization that works to counteract Trumpism." A gathering to commemorate her life will be announced at a future date.
