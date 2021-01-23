Margaret R. Parker rites MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The prayer service for Margaret Rose Parker, 74, who died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, was held Thursday evening at Durfee Funeral Home. Hospice chaplain Sean Dowling officiated. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Church, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764; or BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
