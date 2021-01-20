Margaret Rose Parker MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Margaret Rose Parker, 74, a longtime resident of Middletown Springs, died Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence, surrounded with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 1, 1946, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Emmy and Rena (Martelle) Tardie. Mrs. Parker grew up in Granville, New York, where she graduated from the Granville High School in 1965. She married Charles A. Parker in Granville, New York, on Sept. 4, 1965. Mrs. Parker was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Middletown Springs, Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Modern Woodsmen of America in Wells. She was a longtime babysitter for many families in the area and enjoyed bingo, playing cards and spending time with her family. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Brown and companion Carl Haynes, and Jodi Parker and companion Jim Mars; a sister, Lorretta Morris of Fort Edward, New York; grandchildren, Alicia Parker and companion Ben Waite, Ryan Parker, Katlin Lilly and husband Kevin, and Kallie Haynes; two great-grandsons, Payton Parker and Ryland Lilly; a special niece and caretaker, Anne Reed; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Parker, in 2016; her mother in 2015; and her father in 1988. Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Church, 21 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764; or BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St. Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
