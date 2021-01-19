Margaret Rose Parker MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Margaret Rose Parker, 74, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 6:15 am
