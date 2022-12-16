Margaret Schaffer HALFMOON, NY — Margaret (Marge) Schaffer, 79, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Glendale Nursing Home. Marge’s family takes some solace that at the time of her passing, she was not alone. One of her favorite nurses, Rhonda was right by her side compassionately caring for her as she always did. Marge was born on July 20, 1943 in Staten Island, NY. She was a daughter of the late William and Louise Stasiak. Marge and her late husband George made a courageous and monumental decision in 1977 when they moved their family from Staten Island, NY to Castleton, VT. That decision proved to be one of the best things that happened for the family. Being in Vermont, the boys received a quality education and great athletic, particularly soccer program. The family enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, and gardening which shaped the four sons into the men they are today. Marge made that difficult decision of leaving her immediate family in Staten Island, but felt it was the best for her sons. That is the way Marge lived – thinking of everyone else including her boys first before herself. Marge was an incredibly hard worker. She ran her own business, the famed “Waffle Shoppe” on Pico Mountain for many years and also waitressed at the same time. She built it up with her heart and soul and grew its reputation to be a quality family-owned small business. Everyone went to grab that fresh Belgian Waffle loaded with all its toppings served by a great owner/worker! Whenever someone would ask her what she was most proud of, she always gave the same answer: “My four boys.” Marge lived her life as a servant leader always thinking of others and their needs before she would address her own. Marge is survived by her four devoted sons and nine grandchildren. Son George Schaffer (Mendon, VT) and his three children: George, Stefanie, and Brooke. Son Michael Schaffer and Amy Wallace (Clifton Park, NY) and his two children: Emily and Michaela. Son Brian Schaffer and his wife Nicole Schaffer (Rotterdam, NY) and their three children: Chloe, William, and Brian Nicholas. Son Chris Schaffer (Frisco, TX) and his daughter Gianna. She is also survived by her sister Marie Toner and her two children as well as Carol & Neal Esposito and their 3 children. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. and a celebration of life from 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route Nine, Clifton Park, NY 12065. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization Marge was passionate about, prayed for, and gave to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Marge’s memory. On-line condolences may be expressed at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
