Margaret Stringer WELLS — Margaret Stringer, 89, died peacefully in Manchester Center, Vermont, Wednesday evening, Feb. 10, 2021. She was born in England Jan. 17, 1932, the only child of Mary and William Masterman. Margaret attended university at Darlington College in the UK, studying art education. Following her graduation, she married Alexander Stringer in April of 1952. They moved to Canada where he was ordained to the priesthood in the Church of England in 1953. Margaret and Alex had two sons, Thomas William and Peter John. Margaret enjoyed being wife and mother and also filling the role of pastor’s wife first in Blind River, Ontario, Canada, then in Edinburgh, Scotland, and on return to Canada in Sept-Iles, Quebec. In 1965, they moved to Poultney, Vermont, where they served the churches of St. John’s Parish in Poultney and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wells. In 1980, they moved to Wells, Vermont. Margaret taught Art at Poultney Elementary School for many years and continued her education earning a Master’s degree in Art Education at Castleton State College. She later taught Art at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden, Vermont, before retiring. In addition to being an art teacher, Margaret was a prolific painter. She entered her paintings in several exhibitions and received many awards and positive reviews. She sold paintings at fairs and craft shows and exhibited for many years at Art on the Park in Rutland. She had a loyal local following and her paintings decorate the homes of family and friends, as well as many local fans. Currently, some of her work is on display at the Poultney Town Hall. She had many of her paintings reproduced as cards which sold quickly. She was also an illustrator of several children’s books . Always full of life and fun, Margaret loved taking care of her home and hosting family and friends. She and Alex loved to travel, making many trips to England and various European countries. Italy was a favorite destination for them, once attending a two-week cooking course there. Everywhere she went, whether close to home or far away, Margaret took photographs which she used as inspiration for paintings. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Alexander Stringer; and her son, Peter. She is survived by her son, T. William Stringer and his wife, Kay, of Rochester, Vermont; and grandchildren, Matthew Stringer (Danica) of New South Wales, Australia, Rachel Stringer-Grimsley (Justin) of Paxton, Massachusetts, Andrew Stringer (Desiree) of Rochester, Vermont, and Kelly Stringer (Nick) of Killington, Vermont; as well as four great-grandchildren, Lucy, Solana, Eleanor and Charlotte. There will be a private celebration of her life. Her memory can be honored with donations to the Fire Department of Wells, Vermont.
