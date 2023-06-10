Margaret T. Derby RUTLAND — Margaret T. Derby, 98 of Rutland died Thursday June 8, 2023 at the Mountain View Center. She was born on May 1, 1925 in Hartford, Ct the daughter of Ray and Ruth (Keating) Nutting Mrs. Derby was employed by several area restaurants in the Rutland area. She was a wonderful lady to everyone and everyone who knew her loved her. She enjoyed going for rides over to Lake Bomoseen to watch the boats. Survivors include a daughter, Christine Dreier of Wallingford; and two sons Larry Derby of Rutland and Daniel Derby of Texas, a brother Raymond Nutting and his wife Sharon of Rutland, 3 grandsons Paul Flanders and his wife Toni, Adam Derby and Stewart Derby, a granddaughter Wonda Flanders, several nieces and nephews Including Gregg Nutting and Lee Nutting and his wife Lisa, Terry and Jane Wilbur, Joanne and Dan Turco, Bettyjeant and John Lare, Diane McIntyre, and Jeff McIntyre. She was predeceased by a daughter Linda Margaret Flanders Nov. 10, 2012, sisters Jean Eno on Nov 8, 1983 and Ruth Muriel McIntyre on June 1, 2016. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held 1PM Monday June 12, 2023 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
