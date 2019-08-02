Margaret Worthley Goodell SPRINGFIELD — Margaret Ann Worthley Goodell, 95, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Village at Cedar Hill in Windsor. Margaret was born Oct. 25, 1923, in the village of East Corinth, the eldest daughter of Ellen Thompson and Irwin Worthley. She grew up on a farm with a sugar orchard on Taplin Hill, walking to a one-room schoolhouse until going to high school at Bradford Academy and graduating in 1941. She completed nurses training at Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington in 1945. After passing state board exams for her RN license, she heeded the call for nurses by the Army during WWII by enlisting in the Army Nurse Corps as a 2nd Lieutenant. At the age of 21, she served at Camp McCain, a large German POW camp, in Grenada, Mississippi, during the last year of the war. She met the love of her life, Bailey “Bill” Goodell, after returning to civilian nursing at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, where he had returned to college after the war and was visiting his aunt who was a patient. They married June 1, 1947, and lived in Springfield, raising three children Sharon Krause, of Charlottesville, VA, Judy Stewart, of Stowe, and Peter Goodell, of Loudon, NH. She learned to ski from her husband along with her children at nearby Mount Ascutney. Always nature lovers, Margaret and Bill also enjoyed snowshoeing, hiking, swimming, kayaking, bicycling and watching wildlife wherever they were. The trip of their lifetime was in 1979 to Alaska where they camped and kayaked 460 miles on the Yukon River in the wilderness with Bill’s youngest brother John and wife Loyette, who lived in Anchorage. Margaret worked over 20 years at Springfield Hospital until retirement in 1982 when Bill retired from Fellows Gear Shaper; she delivered countless babies when the doctor didn’t arrive in time. She was a talented knitter of sweaters, hats and mittens for all her family, and enjoyed creating beautiful counted cross-stitch samplers. She was a kind, caring woman and her smile often was said “to light up a room.” She was the proud grandmother of four Colin and Paige Krause and Jay and Andy Goodell, who all have fond memories of activities with her and stories of her growing up in the “olden days.” In recent years, her greatest delight was seeing her three great-grandchildren Emmett Bailey Krause, Isla Rose Goodell and Connor Jay Goodell. She lived in the same house she and Bill bought in 1951 on the Chester Road until 2017 when she moved to Cedar Hill in Windsor, where she died at the age of 95 on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters; and her husband in 1985. At her request, there has been no memorial service scheduled, but as a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church, donations may be made in her memory to the First Congregational Church at 77 Main St. in Springfield, VT 05156. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to The Village at Cedar Hill and BAYADA Hospice for going above and beyond in their compassionate care of our mother. Condolences and memories of Margaret’s life may be sent to Mrs. Sharon Krause, P.O. Box 96, Lake Elmore, VT 05657-0096 to be shared with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.