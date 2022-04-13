Marguerite A. Smith SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Marguerite Anna "Peg" Smith, of South Londonderry, Vermont, and Tampa, Florida, passed away under hospice care at Renaissance North Tampa on March 8, 2022. Peg is preceded by her husband of 60 years, Ronald George "Ron" Smith, and is survived by: her four children, Mark and his spouse, Susan, Laura and her spouse, Steve, Elizabeth "Beth" and Bradley "Brad;" six grandchildren, Jesse and his spouse, Bernadette "Bernie," Heidi, Bart and his spouse, Caroline, Jennifer "Jenny," Ashlyn and Brooke; and four great-grandchildren, Diedra "Didi," Gio, Lizbeth and Athena; and nieces and nephews, Chris Brient, Justin Smith, Courtenay Smith, Fergus Smith and Trevor Smith. Memorial services will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Baptist Church of South Londonderry, 62 Crescent St., South Londonderry, Vermont, with an interment service to follow in Glebe View Cemetery. A family/friends gathering will take place at the Smith House, 597 Winhall Station Road, after the services. Condolences can be sent to the Smith family, in care of Atamaniuk Funeral Home, 40 Terrace St., Brattleboro, VT 05301, or on the website http://www.atamaniuk.com.
