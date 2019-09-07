Marguerite (Erickson) Comstock RUTLAND — Marguerite (Erickson) Comstock, 91, of Rutland, entered eternal life peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by comfort and love with family by her side. She has joined her husband of 60 years, Carroll "Corny," in Heaven and her spirit is carried on by their three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who knew her as Manga Reet. Marguerite taught us many life lessons: One being to buy our own gifts as to never be disappointed; and the importance of being on time for dinner 5 p.m. sharp or you’ll get an earful. Celebrations deserve a party; Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve parties were her signature. Children will be spoiled with gifts and endless love. Lunch and dinner dates with friends and family are good for the soul. Always have your hair well done. Dress up for restaurants and make sure you have your jewels on display. She loved to spend her Saturdays with her daughter and granddaughters shopping. Antique shops and wineries always deserve a visit. One of her passions was painting which she shared with family and friends. Her favorite visitors were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who made her the happiest. Her smile was infectious and truly lit up the room. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly "Muffy" Garrow (husband Edward, children Courtenay, Morgan and Kelsey); Michael Comstock (children Joshua and Matthew), Mark Comstock; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Marguerite was born to parents Catherine (Sawyer) Erickson and father John William Erickson, on Aug. 3, 1928. Marguerite was predeceased by the love of her life and beloved husband, Carroll "Corny" Comstock Jr.; brothers Elmer and John; sisters Catherine (Duval), Barbara (Martin) and Eleanor (Parlin). A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.