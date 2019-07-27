Marguerite "Peggy" Ellis POULTNEY — Marguerite “Peggy” Ellis, a lifelong resident, died July 24, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 6, 1922, in Poultney, the daughter of Robert J. and Anna (Williams) Ellis. Peggy survived the Great Depression and graduated from Poultney High School in 1941. She was also a lifetime member of the St. David’s Society. She was employed as a seamstress at Kazon Dress Shop in Poultney until its closure, then worked for the Linda Lee Fashions in Rutland until her retirement in 1984. Following her retirement, she worked part time at the Journal Press. Peggy enjoyed shopping, reading, puzzle books and dressing in authentic Welsh costume for cultural events. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Ephraim "Eppy" and Robert; and her best friend for over 80 years, Betty Atwood. Survivors include Idris and Karen Atwood and their family, close friends, a nephew and cousins. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019, in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 63, Poultney; or St. David’s Society, 60 Norton Ave., Poultney, VT.
