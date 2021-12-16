Maria (Petito) Thompson EAST WALLINGFORD — Maria (Petito) Thompson, of East Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born in New York City, initially living in Brooklyn and then in Douglaston, Queens. She married Seneca Thompson and had two boisterous sons, Donald and Seneca. She was widowed at a young age; however, despite this, she persevered. She studied at Queens College and taught high school social studies inspiring countless students. After retiring, she moved to East Wallingford, Vermont. There, she was actively involved in the community and volunteered with many organizations, including Meals on Wheels and the Vermont Democratic Party. She loved to travel and visited numerous countries. She enjoyed cooking (especially Italian, given her fully Italian ancestry). She was happiest in her garden and with her cats. She had a passion for learning. She was never afraid to stand up for what is right. She is survived by her sons, Donald Thompson and Seneca Thompson; her grandchildren, DJ Thompson, Danielle Wright, Erika Thompson and Jessica Thompson; her sister, Beatrice Petito, brother Donald Petito; and her companion, Richard Bruce, who will all miss her dearly. She was a selfless and caring woman and made this world a better place.
