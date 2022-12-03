Marian Annette Segale RUTLAND — Marian A. Segale, 90, of Rutland, died on Wed., Nov. 30, 2022, in Morehead City, NC. She was born on July 10, 1932, the daughter of Louis and Rose (Cuneo) Segale. Marian attended Christ the King School, graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in 1950 and from the College of Mt. St. Vincent in Riverdale, NY, in 1954, with a BS in nursing. She returned to Rutland where she worked at the Rutland Hospital for a year. She then moved to the Bronx, NY, where she worked as a head nurse in the Veterans Administration Hospital. In 1962, she moved to Albany, NY, where she worked at the VA Hospital until 1963 when she became Assistant Executive Director of the New York State Nurses’ Association. In late 1965, she returned to Vermont and worked for the Vermont Department of Mental Health at the Brandon Training School, where she was Director of Staff Development. In late 1969, she joined the Vermont Department of Health staff in the Rutland office. She became Nursing Supervisor in 1979 and then District Director in 1980 until her retirement in Dec. 1994. Her retirement allowed her to enjoy the pleasures of life. She was a past member of the American Public Health Association and the New England Public Health Association. She was a former member of the Board of Director of Rutland County Parent Child Center, where she was Chairperson of the Board for a number of years. She was also a member of Christ the King Church. She is survived by her sister Louise S. Willis of Albany, NY/ Morehead City, NC. A nephew David G Willis II & his wife Leander (Kosich) Willis and 2 Grand Nephews David G Willis III and Drake D. Willis along with many cousins. She is predeceased by her Father, Louis Segale, Mother Rose (Cuneo) Segale. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home. She will be part of a service for Christ the King but no specific event will occur.
