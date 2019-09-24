Marian C. LaPorte rites BRANDON — The funeral Mass for Marian Carlita LaPorte, 98, who died Sept. 15, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, and the Rev. Albert "Skip" Baltz, former pastor, were concelebrants. Bonnie Johnson was the organist. Guitarists were Muffie Sterling and Emilie Rasmussen. Jeannine Griffin, Terry Zimmer and Christy Harding were soloists. Burial followed in St. Mary's Cemetery. Bearers were son Charles LaPorte and grandsons Todd Stanley, Joe LaPorte, Tim Stanley, Bob Rowe and Paul Desforges. A reception followed in the parish hall. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
