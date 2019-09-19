Marian Carlita LaPorte BRANDON — Marian Carlita LaPorte, age 98 ½, left peacefully to join God’s Angels, on the morning of Sunday, September 15, 2019. She will be missed by her family, many friends and caregivers, at Wintergreen North in Brandon. Carlita was born in Brandon on February 13, 1921. She was the daughter of Edwin and Jessie (Anoe) Phelps. She grew up in Brandon where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1939. She furthered her education at Castleton Normal School, class of 1942. Following graduation, she taught school. She afterwards attended Forsythe Dental School and graduated as a Dental Hygienist, class of 1946. She worked for Dr. George T. Norton and then Dr. Harlan G. Cummings. Later in life she worked many years at Brown’s Pharmacy and then Rite Aid Pharmacy, where she became a Pharmacy Technician, and learned how to use a computer. She was a member of the Brandon-Forest Dale Senior Citizens. She enjoyed golf, travel, the beach and the whole lobster, puzzles, playing cards and wine. She was a life-long communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon and was a Charter Member and last surviving member of Court Our Lady Catholic Daughters of America. On May 6, 1972 she married Philip C. LaPorte at St. Mary’s Church in Brandon. Mr. LaPorte predeceased her in 1997. She is survived by his children; Helen (Thomas) Williams of Brandon, Charles (Claudia) LaPorte of North Carolina and Claire Pate most recently of Vienna, VA, grandchildren; Todd Stanley and his fiancée Brandy Baldwin, Jennifer Stanley and her husband Brent Klecka, Tim Stanley, Marjorie Goodrich, Joseph (Kim) LaPorte, Dawne (Bob Rowe) Hanfield; six great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Elaine (Gale) Parmelee. Nieces, nephews and cousins including Richard Baker and James Butler also survive her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor will be the celebrant. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the mass, at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall, for a time of remembrance. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; St. Mary’s Church, Restoration Fund, 38 Carver Street, Brandon, VT or to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733.
