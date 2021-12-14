Marian (Kotch) Dicton RUTLAND TOWN— Marian Agnes (Kotch) Dicton, 95, passed peacefully at home and went to greet her Savior on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Born in Swoyersville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 28, 1926, to Andrew and Elizabeth (Bosak) Kotch. Marian lived her early life in the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, area along with siblings, Andrew, Michael, and surviving brother, Stephen. Marian married Joseph S. Dicton Sr., on Feb. 23, 1952, in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. Their careers in the garment industry took them to Brooklyn, New York and eventually in the mid-1950s, to reside in Long Island, New York, where they became self-employed owners of Joe’s Nursery and Landscaping. In 1977, they moved themselves and their operation to Rutland Town, Vermont, where they continued the nursery and landscaping business with son Joseph S. Dicton Jr. at the helm. Marian was an avid reader and gardener. Quick with a joke, she had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed many outdoor activities, including the Green Mountain Hiking Club and running, actively involved with the Senior Olympics. Though nothing brought her more pleasure than her Catholic faith and that lifelong devotion. Survived by Joseph S. Dicton Jr. and granddaughter Hannah Dicton, both of Rutland Town, Vermont, various nieces and nephews will also mourn her loss. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vermont, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in spring 2022 at the family’s convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
