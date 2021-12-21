Marian Dicton RUTLAND TOWN — The funeral service for Marian Dicton, 95, who died Dec. 9, 2021, was held Friday, Dec. 17, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. William Gower Johnson was organist and Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Bearers were Zach Brush, Noah Granoff and John Gregory. Burial followed in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
