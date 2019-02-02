Marian I. Streiber MANCHESTER CENTER — Marian I. Streiber, 90, a resident of Main Street, passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2019, at Granville Center in Granville, NY. Marian was born in Chicopee, MA, on Dec. 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Henry and Irene Wing Boisvere. She attended and graduated from Chicopee schools. Marian spent her working career at Dorsey school as the school secretary, retiring in 1993. Marian was a big Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing tennis, was an avid reader, loved to dance and cherished times spent with her family. Marian was also a former member of the Rebekahs of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Abenaki Tribe. Marian is survived by her sons Kurt Streiber and wife Lisa, of Granville, and Paul Streiber, of Manchester; her brothers Thomas Boisvere, of Aldenville, MA, and William Boisvere, of Chicopee; and grandchildren Laura, Karley and Kristian Streiber. Funeral services for Marian will be announced in the spring. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Marian's memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, VT.
