Marian J. (Bork) Raub RUTLAND — Marian J. (Bork) Raub, 92, of Rutland, passed away on July 28, 2019. Marian (Bork) Raub was born on Oct. 7, 1926, to Gustav and Emma (Beglau) Bork, in Edgeley, North Dakota. Marian attended grade school in Ray Township Schools. She was a graduate of Edgeley High School in 1944. Marian attended and graduated from an airline school in Kansas City, Missouri, working for Capital Airlines in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Cleveland, Ohio. She was an administrative assistant for the American Society for Personnel Administration, bookkeeper for the law firm of Roemisch and Wright in Cleveland, Ohio, and deputy/clerk bookkeeper for Willoughby Municipal Court in Willoughby, Ohio, until her retirement in 1996 when she moved from Ohio to Vermont to be closer to her granddaughters. At the time of her death, she lived in Rutland. She is survived by Mark (son) and Becky (daughter-in-law) Raub, of Clarendon; Helen Raub (daughter-in-law), of North Canton, Ohio; three grandchildren Al Ritter, Ashleigh Raub and Alyssa Raub; three great-grandchildren Alison, Hannah and Maggie Ritter; and Dorothy Bork (sister-in-law). Marian was preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Emma Bork; her son, William Craig Raub; siblings Irene Sanders, Ervin Bork, Dorothy Anderson, Isabelle Bork and Melvin Bork. Marian loved to read, listen to music and travel. She was always interested in her granddaughters' school activities and the Green Mountains of Vermont. Marian always enjoyed her conversations with her hairdresser, Jamie, while getting her hair done. Thank you to the staff at the Meadows for providing such wonderful care and support during Marian’s time at the Meadows, especially during her final days. There will be no calling hours or funeral services as Marian’s family will be honoring her wishes of returning her to Edgeley, North Dakota, to be buried with her parents and siblings. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.