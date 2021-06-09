Mariann B. Miller FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Mariann Brigetta Miller, 84, who died March 11, 2020, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven, followed by burial in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
