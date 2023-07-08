Mariann Litch Brennan MIDDLEBURY — Mariann Litch Brennan, 68, of Middlebury, VT, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2023, following a short illness. Mariann was born on August 21, 1954, to Ervin and Delia (Blaise) Litch. She grew up in Middlebury, VT and graduated from Middlebury Union High School in 1973. She worked for many years at the Belden Company, followed by the Orton Family Foundation, the Vermont Country Store, and Ann Clark Cookie Cutters. Mariann is survived by her sisters, Carmen Palmer, and her husband John; and Annette Armstrong, all of New Haven, VT; and brother-in-law William (Bill/Skip) Hopkins of Vergennes, VT. She is also survived by her nephews, Scott Hopkins, and his wife Sharyn, of Medway, MA; Robert Litch, and his wife Michelle, of New Haven, VT; Paul Meacham of New Haven, VT; and Andre Palmer of New Haven, VT; as well as her niece, Denise Palmer, of New Haven, VT; and niece-in-law, Debbie Hopkins, of Jacksonville, NC. In addition, she is survived by great-nephews Ryan Hopkins of Medway, MA; Patrick Hopkins of Jacksonville, NC; Riley Sullivan, his wife Mirela, and their two daughters, Mira and Iris, of New Haven, VT; and great-nieces Ashley Gallison and her husband Chase, along with their daughters Oaklynn and Raelynn of Charlotte, VT; Kylie Palmer of New Haven, VT; Clara Palmer of New Haven, VT; and Angela McGovern, her husband Kevin, and their children Noah, Kari, Tucker, and Kiara of Leland, NC. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, Armand Litch, her sister, Simone Hopkins, her nephew James (Jamie) Hopkins, and great-nephew, Ethan Meacham. Mariann was a member of the Vermont/New Hampshire Christmas Tree Association for many years. She enjoyed gardening and being with her family. She will be deeply missed. There will be no calling hours. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Hope Lodge at 237 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401 or the Brendon P Cousino Med47 Foundation at 3319 S 116 Rd, Bristol, VT 05443. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
