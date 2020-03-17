Mariann Miller FAIR HAVEN - Mariann Brigetta Miller, 84, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at home in Fair Haven, Vt. She joins her beloved husband, William C. Miller who predeceased her on Nov. 6, 2016. Mariann was born on July 26, 1935 in Huntington, N.Y., daughter of Michael J. Kennedy and Margaret (McMullen) Kennedy. A Vermont resident since 1980, she and her husband were the proprietors of the Bil-Mar restaurant on Lake Bomoseen during the early 1980's. She went on to chef in many local establishments. In later years, Mariann and her husband were the owners of Shamrock Video in Hydeville. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors parish in Fair Haven where she served as a Eucharistic minister, taught catechism for many years and was a member of the parish council. Mariann was a member the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 35 years, serving as local regent for Court Isabella 173 of Fair Haven for many years and as the State Regent of Vermont for several years. Mariann devoted much of her free time to her church, where her cooking, artistic and organizational skills were greatly appreciated. Her greatest joys were her daughters, Margaret (Peter) Manley of Fair Haven, Denise (Donald) Chappell of Palm Springs, C.A., and Patricia (Dennis) Sbardella of Hampton, N.Y. She is also survived by her brothers, Patrick and Micheal Kennedy; her beloved grandchildren, Justin and Vincent Sbardella, Jacob and Aiden Chappell, Pierce and Paige Manley; and her great-grandchild William Chappell. Friends may call on March 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street in Fair Haven where a prayer service will be held. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church with internment with her beloved husband at the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
