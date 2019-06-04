Marianna McGuffin WESTON — The memorial service for Marianna McGuffin, 88, who died Nov. 23, 2018, will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 29, 2019, at the Weston Priory. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston. A reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the former McGuffin Manor, 697 Main St. in Weston, as well as a Butties concert at 5 p.m. at J.J. Hapgood, 305 Main St., in Peru.
