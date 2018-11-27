Marianna T. McGuffin WESTON - Marianna Taylor McGuffin, born June 30, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2018, in Ludlow, Vermont. She was a loving sister, cousin, mother, grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. She was the daughter of Lawrence McGuffin, a missionary and teacher at Boston Latin School, and Grace Young, night supervisor at Hahnemann Hospital. She lived a vibrant, adventurous and independent life. Marianna grew up in the Boston area and graduated from Newton High School. She dreamed of being an actress but followed her parents’ wishes for her to be a school teacher. She earned a teaching degree at Framingham Teachers College and the next year, taught the “glorious fourth” grade elementary class in Martha’s Vineyard. But the theater called. Marianna attended Bishop Lee School of Drama, which led her to a position as stage manager at the Boston Children’s Theater which, in turn, led her to a summer position at the Weston Playhouse. This is where she met and eventually married the late Samuel Lloyd Sr. They raised four children together before being divorced in 1980. In addition to raising a family, Marianna founded and directed the Green Mountain Trolls Children’s Theater, was a school board member at Flood Brook School, established multiple Girl Scout troops, performed as an actor at the Weston Playhouse, Dorset Playhouse and Flock Theater of Connecticut, and was a company member of the world-renowned Bread and Puppet Theater. She had close ties with the Weston Priory, working in a variety of roles, including helping to guide the Guatemalan refugee family, the Ixcots, whom she loved as her own family. After earning a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University in the early-'80s, she worked as a guidance counselor, therapist, and later counseled teens at the Mountainside House Teen Shelter in Ludlow up to the last year of her life. Marianna was a proud resident of Weston, Vermont, for almost 60 years and cherished being part of the community. Everyone who knew her will miss her great spirit, openmindedness, compassion, generosity, curiosity, creativity, sense of humor and her unending quest to determine “What’s it all about?!” Marianna is survived by her children Robin Lloyd, Laurel Lloyd Earnshaw and Samuel Lloyd Jr.; two grandchildren Amelia Jacqueline Earnshaw and Weston Taylor Lloyd; one sister, Susan Brooks; and by many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Jackson Lloyd; and her sister, Jeannie Willis. A memorial service will be held in the Spring at the Weston Priory in Weston, Vermont, and will be announced at that time. Donations in Marianna’s name can be made to Windsor County Youth Services, 6 Mill St., Ludlow, VT 05149. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont, is assisting with arrangements. She would hope that everyone who reads this will remember to “have a sparkling day!” (and “don’t let the bedbugs bite!”).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.