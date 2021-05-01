Marianne (Zak) Anderson RUTLAND — Marianne (Zak) Anderson of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at her home on April 28, 2021. She was born in Peekskill, New York, the daughter of John and Frances (Dietz) Zak. She graduated from Peekskill High School and Berkeley School of Business. She spent the ensuing years in New York enjoying a career at Honeywell, visiting the city, and spending time with those closest to her. She married Robert Anderson on Nov. 7, 1981. They subsequently moved to Rutland where they raised their son and where she spent many years as a paraeducator in the Rutland public school system. Marianne was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She lived a full life marked by her inner strength and devotion to family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Robert of Rutland; her son, Tyler (Julie) of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her beloved granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth; and many cherished loved ones. Interment and services will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Peekskill, New York. Details to come in a future announcement. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marianne’s longtime spiritual support: Charter House of the Transfiguration, Carthusian Monastery, 1084 Ave Maria Way, Arlington, VT 05250; or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hillside Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
