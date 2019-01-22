Marie A. Brown FAIR HAVEN — Marie A. Brown peacefully entered eternal life on Friday January 18, 2019 in the presence, comfort and care of her beloved husband, Malcolm “Mac” Brown. She was born on October 4, 1929 in Glens Falls, NY, the third child of Clarence and Lulu (Jordan) Austin. Marie graduated from the Fort Ann High School and thereafter from Mildred Elley School of Business. She had been employed much of her life as a secretary by the General Electric Company in Schenectady, retiring in 1977. She also was employed at the former Jamaica Inn and AMI. She lived much of her adult life in Niskayuna, moving to Fort Meyers, FL in 1986, and returning to the Northeast permanently in 1997. Marie was a person of great faith, devoutly believing in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was an active member of the Catholic religion and also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She is survived by her beloved husband Malcolm “Mac” Brown and his family of Fair Haven; children Mark (Cindy) Clark of Buskirk, NY, Lorraine (Paul) Lovell of Niskayuna, NY, Richard (Carol) Brandt of Waterford, NY, Eric Clark (Edward Wolk) of Halfmoon, NY, and Scott (Michelle) Clark of Colonie, NY; as well as 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; her sister Dorothy Austin of Niskayuna, NY; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former husbands, Sidney Clark of Delmar, NY, Robert Brandt of Niskayuna, NY and George Sllyer of Clifton Park, NY; as well as her son, John Clark of Niskayuna, NY; her sister, Margaret Pratt of Buskirk, NY; and both parents. A Mass of Christian remembrance will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. All family and friends are welcome to attend Arrangements were by the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743; or to the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, P. O Box 787, Rutland, VT 05701.
