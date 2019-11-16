Marie Agnes Durfee rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Marie Agnes Durfee, 78, who died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, was held Thursday at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. The Rev. Holly Noble officiated. Annabelle Mahar played the keyboard. The eulogy was by Zachary Durfee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland City Public Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701; Middletown Springs Public Library, P.O. Box 1206, Middletown Springs, VT 05757; or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.
