Marie Agnes Durfee RUTLAND — Marie Agnes Durfee, 78, died surrounded by family, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long battle with CML (Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia). Born on May 12, 1941, to George and Agnes Goodwin, of Hubbardton, Marie graduated as valedictorian from Fair Haven High School in 1959. She went on to graduate with her bachelor’s degree from Castleton State College. She then began her elementary teaching career in Middletown, CT, followed by Dana School in Rutland and then spent the bulk of her career teaching third grade at Rutland Town Elementary School. Her passion and dedication to her students and colleagues will always be remembered. On June 26, 1965, she married the love of her life, James Durfee. They were married for over 54 years. They raised their family in Rutland Town before deciding to retire in Middletown Springs. Their favorite place to vacation was Maine and made it a point to go one or more times each year for the past 50 years. Upon retirement, they started a maple sugaring operation. What started as a hobby has now grown into a family business. Marie was an avid reader and spent countless hours at local libraries. She was also a passionate gardener, a wonderful cook, and skilled at sewing and knitting. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially with her three children and six grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Marie is survived by her husband, Jim; son Dan (Kim), of Malta, NY, and children Zachary, Jake and Ava; son Christopher (Vicki), of Winooski, and child Carl; daughter Ann Marie Durfee Mahar (Ryan), of Middletown Springs, and children Philip and Annabelle. Marie is also survived by her sister, Nancy Allen (John), of Queensbury, NY. The family would like to extend our gratitude for the loving care provided to Marie in the last few weeks of her life by the entire medical staff at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and especially, the nurses and doctors in the Intensive Care Unit. Calling hours will be held at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven on Nov. 14 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. A service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Marie’s honor to the Rutland City Public Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701; or the Middletown Springs Public Library, 39 West St., P.O. Box 1206, Middletown Springs, VT 05757; or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
