Marie Alison Reyes LONDONDERRY — Maria Alison Reyes, 55, died June 28, 2019. She was the daughter of Rita and Albert Reyes. She graduated from Burr and Burton Academy in 1981 and attended UVM on an academic scholarship. Ms. Reyes was an artist, musician, and enjoyed skiing. Survivors include three sisters Barbara Hamel, Rita Masso and Christine Estey, several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her parents. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, in Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
