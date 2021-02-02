Marie Anderson POULTNEY — Marie Anderson, 90, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Marie was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Stamford, Connecticut, the daughter of Abraham and Irene Kaszics Morelli. She was a graduate of Ridgefield High School Class of 1948 and Greenwich School of Nursing in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Anderson, on Nov. 25, 1950, in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Marie worked as a Registered Nurse in hospitals in Maryland and Vermont, retiring from Rutland Area Visiting Nurse. She also worked side-by-side with her husband on their farm in Poultney, Vermont, for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Poultney. Marie had a wonderful green thumb and enjoyed tending her flowers and vegetables. Each year, she put up vegetables, including her amazing pickles. More than anything else, she loved her family and having everyone together. She will be missed more than we can express. Survivors include her brothers, Andrew Morelli of Indian Shores, Florida, and Abraham Morelli of Baldwinsville, New York; daughters, Elise Anderson and husband Wil of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, and Jessica Johnson and husband Tom of Rochester, Vermont; also, by her beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Chris and Cassidy Johnson, and great-grandchildren, Lucy and Logan; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Glenn, of 66 years; son, Garrett Anderson; and sister, Julia Duelfer. Since we are unable to have calling hours at this time due to COVID-19, we invite you to say a prayer for her. A Mass will be said in her honor on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
