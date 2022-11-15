Marie Ann Garrow PITTSFORD — Psalm 73:26 “My Flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Marie Ann Garrow, age 85, passed away November 2, 2022 after a long illness at Rutland Hospital, where she was born April 3, 1937. As if scripted for a Hollywood movie that was also the same day and the same place where the love of her life, Tommy, was also born. After 55 years of marriage, he passed away in February 2013 and she missed him every day she remained on this earth. It is so easy to imagine their joyous, hug filled reunion in heaven. She was also pre-deceased by her father Edward Savery, her mother Angeline Savery, and sister Pearl. In the twilight of her life, she poured all the energy she had left into traveling, seeing as much of her family, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild as she could. Marie is survived by her son Mark, daughters Kimmy, who faithfully took care of her for over three years, Lisa, and Jeannie; Her grandchildren Lucas, Derek, Breanna, Alec, Marissa, and Ashtyn; and great grandchild Winter Diamond. She is also survived by her brothers Bill, John, and Phill Savery. Throughout her life Marie was a bank teller, a racetrack scorer, and a highly skilled seamstress who sewed, among many other things, children’s clothes, women’s dresses, ornate wedding gowns and countless costumes for Miss Jackie’s School of Dance. She also helped the community in so many ways all years her and Tommy ran Garrow’s Market on State Street. Her most important work, however, was the limitless hours she put in to be the best Mom, Grammy, and great Grammy she could. She loved to laugh. She loved her flowers. She loved her family and friends. Please join us in celebrating a life well lived Saturday morning November 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Church 134 Convent Lane, Rutland, VT with a reception and catered meal to follow at the Elks Lodge at 44 Pleasant Street. Arrangements for the service and burial are being made by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.