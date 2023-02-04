Marie Anne Knox CLARENDON SPRINGS — Marie Anne Knox, 16, of Clarendon Springs passed away unexpectedly January 29, 2023 at her home. She was born in Rutland February 2, 2006 the daughter of Edward and Mary Jane (De Leon) Knox. Marie Anne was in her Junior year at Mill River Union High School where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed gaming with her friends, she was a Dungeon Master, enjoyed weight lifting, telling stories, Psychology, being at the beach, in the water. Marie Anne was also an accomplished artist Surviving are her parents Edward and Mary Jane (DeLeon) Knox of Clarendon Springs, three sisters, Marie Rose, Kelly Ann and Angela; one brother, Joshua; her maternal grandparents, Rody and Dely De Leon of the Philippians, aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Friday June 9, 2023 at 11:00am at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions may be made to: Community Care Network Rutland Mental Health Child & Family Services C/O Clifford Funeral Home 2 Washington St. Rutland, VT 05701
