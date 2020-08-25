Marie Catherine Alberico RUTLAND — Marie Catherine Alberico of Rutland passed peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020. She was born in Malone, New York, on Dec. 14, 1931, to Edmund Nichols and Mary O’Brien Nichols. She married Alfred James Alberico Sr. on June 9, 1951. She was employed for many years by Tambrands until her retirement. For a number of years following retirement, Marie was involved in the community through the Moose Lodge, the grandparent program of Rutland Public Schools, and was a member of The Red Hat Society. She claimed the grandparent program was her favorite and most rewarding job she ever had. Marie made beautiful cakes for weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. She enjoyed traveling. She was a CCD teacher at IHM for many years. She enjoyed many different crafts. Her favorites were quilting, knitting and crochet. She spent a great deal of time with Al and children at the family camp in Mendon. She is survived by two sons, Alfred Alberico Jr. (Angie) and Joseph (Mary Beth); two daughters, Marianne Lawrence and Catherine Alberico; six grandchildren, Amanda Kimball, Alyssa Noonan, Jenna Barber, Tara Roser, Kelvin and Ben Lawrence; a sister, Eunice Johnson; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Wilfred; her spouse, Alfred Alberico Sr., in 2018; two sons, Peter in 1963 and Michael in 1977. In Marie’s memory, donations may be made to Our House, as well as Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of Southwestern Vermont. Per Marie’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
