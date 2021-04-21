Marie D. Medlin INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Marie D. Medlin, 86, of Indiantown, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Your Life Senior Living of Stuart, Florida. She was born in Burlington, Vermont, to Aldei and Aurora Desranleau. Marie was raised in Milton, Vermont. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Education at the University of Vermont and spent her life's work as a high school teacher in the states of Vermont, Connecticut and New York. Marie married John James Quinlan Jr. They had five children together, John, Michael, Andrew, Anne Marie and Farrell. John passed away in 1977, and Marie was able to find love again with William J. Medlin Jr. who passed away in 2005. Marie was also predeceased by her parents, Aldei and Aurora Desranleau; and sister, Beatrice Wakefield. She is survived by her children, John James Quinlan Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, Michael D. Quinlan of St. Louis, Missouri, Andrew F. Quinlan of Alexandria, Virginia, Anne Marie Mack of Coconut Creek, Florida, and Farrell A. Quinlan of Gilbert, Arizona; siblings, Janet Walsh of Indiantown, Florida, and Jane Belvin of Indiantown, Florida. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory-Treasure Coast Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.