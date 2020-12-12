Marie-Ellen Pond RUTLAND — Marie-Ellen Pond, 86, died Dec. 10, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rochester, New York, April 7, 1934, the daughter of Marie Rose (Klier) and George Metheral Zieres Sr. She was a former resident of Long Island, New York, Randolph, New York, and finally settling with her childhood sweetheart in Pittsford, Vermont. Marie-Ellen was a commercial artist having worked for Nassau County Printing and Graphics for more than 25 years, retiring in 1986. While in high school, Marie joined the U.S. Civil Air Patrol. In 1953, she was named New York State’s Top Cadet and was promoted to Second Lieutenant and with that, was able to go to Lackland AFB, Texas, for further training. Having studied Fine Art at NYU, she continued her art education by studying Sumi-e at Queens College, New York, under esteemed Professor Motoi Oi, founder of the Sumi-e Society of America. In 1963, Marie-Ellen won first place at the juried Sumi-e art exhibit at New York’s Nippon Club. She and her previous husband, Ben, were avid rock and mineral enthusiasts as members of the Nassau Mineral Club and often went rock-hounding during vacations. While living on Long Island, New York, over a 10-year period, she opened her home to college students from around the world. These students were considered honorary family members and one, Ifield Joseph, still refers to her as his “American Mom.” As a proud grandmother of five, she was reportedly the world’s best blueberry pie maker. Surviving are her husband, Douglas Pond of Pittsford, Vermont; a son, Mark (JoAnn) Kurtis of Great Valley, New York; sister-in-law, Carol Zieres of Randolph, New York; five grandchildren, Amanda (James) Clark of Albany, New York, Christine Kurtis of Canton, New York, Jessica Kurtis of Nashville, Tennessee, Phillip Kurtis of Portland, Oregon, and Zachary Kurtis of Great Valley, New York. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, George M. Zieres Jr.; and her previous husband, Benjamin Perryman. Because of social conditions, memorial services and a celebration of life will be held at a future date, at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be sent to her husband, Doug Pond, c/o Mountain View Center, 9 Haywood Ave., Rutland, VT 05701; and/or to her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and JoAnn Kurtis, 4508 Courtney Highland Drive, Great Valley, NY 14741. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marie-Ellen’s memory to either the Randolph Historical Society, P.O. Box 143, Randolph, NY 14772; or, to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.