Marie F. Marro RUTLAND — Marie F. Marro, 75, died November 5, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, April 25, 1947, daughter of Charles and Pauline (Howard) Fox. Marie was a 1965 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. Marie worked in purchasing at W.T. Grant for many years. She was a member of Christ the King Church and the Rutland American Legion Auxiliary. Marie enjoyed the ocean and her trips to York Maine where she became of collector of shells. She also enjoyed garage sales and bazaars. Surviving are her husband, Stephen R. Marro of Rutland; a brother, James Fox of Chazy, NY; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Byrne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Christ the King Church at 11 am on Friday, November 11, 2022. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held in the Clifford Funeral Home prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ the King Church 66 So. Main St. Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.