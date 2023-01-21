Marie F. Miller RUTLAND — On January 16, 2023, Marie F. Miller (Schmitt), loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 95. Marie was born on December 18, 1927, in Jersey City, NJ to George J. Schmitt and Anna Maniacek. On May 29, 1949, she married John J. Miller. They raised a son and a daughter, Kenneth Miller and Patricia Gardner (Miller). Marie and John lived in Castleton for many years. Marie was preceded in death by husband John J. Miller and eight brothers and sisters: Evelyn, Madelyn, Theresa, Margaret, Martin, Joseph, John, and Peter. Marie is survived by her brother George, children: Kenneth (wife, Jane), Patricia (husband, Robert); grandchildren: Theresa (husband, Michael), Matthew, Christine (husband, Robert); step-grandchildren: Katie, Hannah, and their families. Marie’s kindness was contagious, a friend to everyone, and loving mom and grandma. She loved to keep active and busy. Marie had many hobbies: sewing, quilting, crafts, baking, and loved playing cards and games. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 27,2023, at Christ the King Church on Main Street in Rutland at 1p.m. Visiting hours are 10am – 12pm, also on Friday, January 27, at Ducharme Funeral Home, 1939 Main Street in Castleton. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
