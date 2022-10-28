Marie Grabowski RUTLAND — Marie Grabowski, 72 of Rutland died Wednesday morning October 26, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 16,1950 in Rutland the daughter of John and Ann (Librizzi) Bizzarro. Mrs. Grabowski graduated from the Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1968 She was employed by the Howard Bank for several years as a teller. Mrs. Grabowski enjoyed doing calligraphy, painting and embroidery. Mrs. Grabowski was a member of Saint Peter Church. Survivors include her husband Edward John Grabowski of Rutland, whom she married May 1st,1971, 2 sisters Joann (Theodore, Jr.) Grabowski of Rutland and Fran Kelley of Clarendon and special nieces and nephews from Maine to Florida including Paula Oliver and Leah Abatiell (who was her goddaughter). She was predeceased by her parents. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held 11AM Wednesday November 2, 2022 at the St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter Church, Convent Ave. Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.