Marie Horton rites POULTNEY — The funeral service for Marie Horton, 100, who died Jan. 26, 2019, was held Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Lourduraja Simeone as celebrant. Organist was Rusty Wescott; vocalist was Jamie Wescott. Bearers were Jamie Wescott, John Obst, Terry Williams, Todd Burgess, Tim Hunter and Howell Morris. A reception followed in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements were by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
