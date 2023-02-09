Marie J. Gilligan BRATTLEBORO — Marie J. Gilligan, of Brattleboro and Whipple Hollow, VT, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Bay State Hospital in Springfield, MA, surrounded by her family. She was known as “Gigi” to her grandchildren and known as a friendly and joyful face to so many people she loved and even those she barely even knew. She was born in Rutland, VT, on November 12, 1934, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Jakubiak) Mondella. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Casenovia College in Casenovia, NY. While in high school, she met the love of her life, Richard “Dickie” Gilligan. On October 22, 1960, they were married, and a few years later started their family, bringing three sons into the world. Marie began her first business, “Marie’s Gift Shop” which later became “The Dolly Toy House” in Rutland, VT. She worked for New England Telephone for over thirty years, where she eventually retired. She was a proud antique doll collector, and was even featured in “Yankee Magazine” as the Doll Lady. One of her greatest treasures was a Shirley Temple sitting at the organ. Only three were ever made and she eventually sold it to a doll museum. Even into her 88th year she carried a beautiful and joyful girl-like energy about her when it came to talking about her dolls and the many antiques she would find while driving around New England. Marie also loved playing the slot machines at casinos and she was incredibly lucky when it came to scratch tickets. She found so much joy in making floral arrangements and boxwood trees. She spent many years volunteering at the Brattleboro hospital. She brought joy to so many people’s faces, and she had a heart of gold and was known by the people she loved as somebody who was always giving, even to those she’d never met. She loved visiting Italian and polish delis, and she herself was a wonderful cook. She was so proud of her family, and especially loved watching and supporting her grandchildren at their many sports games and activities. Survivors include her three sons, Rick Gilligan (wife, Kelly) of Amherst, NH, Glenn Gilligan of Brattleboro and Whipple Hollow, VT, and Randy (wife, Patty) of Vernon, VT; four grandchildren, Micayla Gilligan of Portsmouth, NH, Devin Gilligan (wife, Madi) of Bergen, Norway, Patrick Gilligan of Vernon, VT and Ryan Gilligan of Vernon, VT; one sister, Virginia Barry of Wilbraham, MA; her brother, Joseph Mondella of Rutland, VT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2018 and her sister Janie Wener in 2022. The entire family would like to thank the staff at Bay State Hospital in Springfield, MA for their tender loving care. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in St Peters Church in Rutland, VT. Visiting hours will be held prior from 11:00 to 12:30 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to the Mount St. Joseph Academy, C/O Clifford Funeral Home.
