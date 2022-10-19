Marie Johnson SPRINGFIELD — Our precious mother, Marie Johnson, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 peacefully at home after battling a long illness. She was a devoted mother to her 8 children. Marie never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family members only. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00PM at the Proctorsville Fire Department. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements
