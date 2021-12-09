Marie L. Moelter RUTLAND — Marie Lucy Moelter, 72, of Thatcher, Arizona, formerly of Rutland and Benson, died July 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 22, 1949, in Rutland, the daughter of Almon and Olga (Laplante) Charlton. She graduated in 1967 from Fair Haven Union High School. On May 24, 1986, she married Randi Moelter. Mrs. Moelter worked as an administrative assistant for Moelter Chiropractic Clinic for many years. She enjoyed riding their motorcycle, skiing, golfing and raising Shelties. Survivors include her sons, Dan, Chris and Avery Austin, all of Arizona; a stepdaughter, Megan Moelter, of Minnesota; siblings, Patty Carlisle, Guy Charlton, both of Benson, Bridget Stockwell, of Fair Haven, Mary Allen, of Castleton, Ben Charlton, of Orwell, and Fred Charlton, of Chichester, New Hampshire, who since died Dec. 3, 2021; grandchildren, a great-grandson; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sept. 28, 2012. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
