Marie Louise Parker KULA, HI — Marie Louise Parker, 61, passed peacefully at her home in Kula, Hawaii on January 4, 2019. She was born August 14, 1957 in Rutland to Robert E. Parker Sr. and Dorothea J. (Breed) Parker of Pittsford, VT. She was raised in Pittsford, VT and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary School and Lothrop Elementary School, graduating from Otter Valley Union High School in 1975. During high school, she also attended the dental assistant program at the Stafford Technical Center. Her love of life, family and friends, and the Nickwackett Farm in Chittenden was evident to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her lifelong interest in photography led to a career as a photographer in Colorado and later in Hawaii. She is survived by her devoted son, Jason and his wife Natasha of Olympia, Washington; mother Dorothea; sisters Patricia Carter of Pittsford, VT, and Catherine Winter and husband Bruce of Saco, ME; brothers Robert Parker Jr. and wife Gerri of Proctor, VT, and David Parker and wife Michele of Chittenden, VT; nieces, a nephew, two great nieces and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Robert Parker, Sr. A celebration of her life will be held at the Waipuna Chapel in Kula, HI on February 2. A memorial and committal service will be held in the spring in Pittsford, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Hospice Maui, 400 Mahalani Street, Wailuku, HI 96793 (www.hospicemaui.org) or a charity of one’s choice.
